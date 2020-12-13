Road departments, towing companies prepare for potential winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As we expect to see winter weather Sunday, many are already preparing for icy roads.

Washington County Attorney, Brian Lester said while the road department does not treat anything beforehand, it does spot treat areas that get too slick, which tends to be many of the county roads.

“In the county, most of our roads aren’t paved so the spots that get slick are where there are culverts under the road so you get a lot of cold air under the road,” Lester said.

Lester said workers use equipment like plows and rock chips, which act as layers on the road to make them less slick.

Tow truck companies are also on standby as winter weather heads our way. One driver said this is often one of their busiest days of the year.

“There’s usually ice under the snow, which causes a lot of people to slide off into ditches, rear ending people at stops,” said Rob Clements, a driver for Complete Towing.

Clements said drivers are prepared to not only help others but also protect themselves as they drive on the roads.

“We have drivers that have trucks at home in case somebody’s not available so we can leave from the house,” he said. “We have chains set up for every truck for traction and we have sand in case we need it for extra mobility.”

Clements advised drivers who have to get out on the icy roads to make sure you have good traction on your tires, give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going, drive slow and leave more than enough room between you and other cars.

