FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Road improvements are upcoming for a busy portion of Fayetteville.

Between July 29, and Aug. 2, those with The City of Fayetteville Transportation Division will be milling and overlaying East Joyce Boulevard from North Steele Boulevard to U.S. 71B.

The roadwork is scheduled between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. those days.