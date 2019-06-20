Road to recovery: Ozark Regional Transit adds new buses, upgrades to fleet

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Ozark Regional Transit is on the road to recovery after a fire destroyed 20 buses in January 2017.

Four new buses have been delivered, and two more are on the way to ORT this week. A new bus will be arriving every week until August.

For the past two years, ORT has been using loaned vehicles to cover all its routes.

It will now have 12 new buses, featuring new hardware and software.

Verbalized marquees will be in English, Spanish, and possibly Marshallese.

In addition, you will be able to use one app for both ORT and Razorback Transit routes.

“All that coming together, it’s kind of like we are for the first time a truly viable public transit system. It still needs to grow, but we’re going to have the tools to truly grow in Northwest Arkansas,” says Jeff Hatley, Public Information Officer for ORT.

In September 2017, ORT received a $2.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to build a new administration building and command center.

It’s hoping to break ground in October, and finish the project in June 2020.

