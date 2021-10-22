Roadwork on College Avenue in Fayetteville to start October 26

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A stretch of S. College Ave. will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday, October 26 so the city of Fayetteville Transportation Division can perform road upgrades.

According to a news release from the city, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., crews will be asphalt milling and asphalt paving S. College Ave. between Rock St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The release says residents are asked to not park on the street, as this may interfere with the construction work.

The project is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 29. However, rain could delay or extend the estimated time of work.

To sign up for road closures and other city notifications, go to https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/list.aspx.