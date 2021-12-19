Robert Jack VFW’s Operation Christmas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Robert Jack VFW held its annual Operation Christmas this morning, an event that helped feed more than one hundred local families in need.

Matthew Hicks, commander of the Robert Jacks VFW, says this Operation Christmas is the culmination of all their holiday efforts and is something they have been planning for since August.

The aim of Operation Christmas is to help supply meals and toys to veterans, families, school kids, and people in our community.

Hicks says this year’s event was made possible largely by fundraising and through community donations.

Generous gestures that were able to support dozens of families.

“Part of our mission is no one does more for veterans than we do that’s what our VFW motto is, and we take that to heart,” says Hicks.

Hicks says this was the 6th annual Operation Christmas, and he’s looking forward to trying to have an even larger impact next year.