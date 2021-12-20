Robert Jacks VFW’s Operation Daily Battle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Robert Jack VFW in Van Buren has started a new program called Operation Daily Battle, a program aimed at supporting veterans in the community suffering from PTSD.

Matthew Hicks, commander of the Robert Jacks VFW in Van Buren, says they’re just about a month into a new program.

The program is an effort to make sure their door are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for all veterans to come, socialize, and be a community.

Hicks says because Post 13-22 is a non-transitional VFW without a kitchen or events like bingo, they’re fundraising for two televisions and gaming systems to give vets something to do and possibly bring in a younger crowd that could be currently sitting at home alone.

“It’s tough it is; PTSD is strong. It manifests itself in many different ways and when they come home they lock themselves in their room and shut all the blinds and they don’t want to come out and I don’t want to talk to anybody. So we really try to encourage through all the programs that we offer you know just come by and say hi,” says Hicks.

While Hicks says the Operation Daily Battle is aimed towards veterans not being alone with PTSD, it’s not limited to them.

He welcomes any veteran to come by, and if you’d like to make a donation and support those who are struggling, he says you can reach out to the Robert Jacks VFW directly.