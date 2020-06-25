Robinson Recruits: The Star-Studded Roster Aiming for a State Title Repeat

Know the names, see the talent, respect the school.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas is a hotbed for producing college football recruits. One high school to thank for that is Joe T. Robinson. Just check out this year’s roster.

The reigning 4A state champs tout several of the state’s big-name recruits. The list is headlined by 4-star 2022 offensive tackle and Razorbacks target E’Marion Harris. Other names to know are 3-star 2022 running back Daryl Searcy, 3-star 2021 defensive end & Kansas commit Deldrick Withers, 3-star 2021 running back & safety Hunter Smith, and 2021 quarterback Buddy Gaston.

Nick Walters visits with each recruit and their coaches to hear more about their recruitment, their skillsets, and the team’s pursuit for a state championship repeat in 2020.

Robinson also produced Arkansas signees JT Towers and Chandler McIntosh last season.