Rock blasting means lane closures in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The new Highway 549, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, continues with its construction schedule.

The BV Bypass interchange with Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

The lane closures, weather permitting, are from Tuesday, September 2 to Friday, September 4, and Tuesday through Friday, September 8-11. The closure hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Expect traffic stops from up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution between Interstate 49, Highway 71, Highway 549 (BV Bypass), and Walton Boulevard, according to ARDOT.

Use caution in the area and watch for slowing traffic.

This project (Job CA0903) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville. More information on this $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.