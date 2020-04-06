Rock blasting requires lane closures in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction to build a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville requires rock blasting operations and intermittent lane closures.

Weather permitting, crews will be performing rock blasting operations Monday, April 6 through Saturday, April 18, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. During the blasting, crews will temporarily stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the following locations:

— Interstate 49 from north of the bridges over Slaughter Pen Road to State Highway 549 (Exit 93).

— State Highway 549 from the roundabout to the bridges over Peach Orchard Road.

— Walton Boulevard just south of the roundabout.