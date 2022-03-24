WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Motley Crue frontman, Vince Neil, is coming to Northeastern Oklahoma to perform at the Qualla Ballroom inside the Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Springs, a press release announced.

The show will be held on April 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $35.

Neil helped lead the way as Motley Crue took on an epic 34-year run that included countless multi-platinum releases, more than 22 singles, 100 million albums sold and dozens of global tours with sold out arenas, inclusive of some of the largest venues in the world. Known for songs like “Wild Side,” “Girls Girls Girls,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Kickstart My Heart,” “Dr. Feelgood” and more, the band completed “The Final Tour” on New Year’s Eve 2015, closing the book that told the story of their iconic career.

Raised in Compton, Calif., Neil fell in love with music as a child, developing a broad vocabulary that ranged from classic Motown to hard rock. As a teenager, he began performing local bands and soon discovered both a passion for the stage and a natural talent as a singer and performer. He fronted the popular band Rock Candy before reuniting with high school buddy Tommy Lee in 1981, establishing his spot in rock and roll history with the formation of Motley Crue.

Neil continues to perform all the classic Motley Crue hits with select cuts from his three solo albums. In addition to music, Neil is an accomplished businessman and heartfelt philanthropist. He manages to own several restaurants and his own brand of both tequila and vodka.

In January of 2017, Neil found himself back in the TV spotlight once again, as a contestant on NBC’s “The Celebrity Apprentice,” featuring new host Arnold Schwarzeneggar.