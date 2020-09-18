Rockin’ Baker donates to NWA Food Bank

Rockin’ Baker Achieves “Rise Up Together” Campaign Goal of 100,000 Servings of Bread

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville-Based Non-Profit Reaches Milestone of Distributing Freshly Baked Bread to Households Impacted by COVID-19.

In March, Rockin’ Baker launched its “Rise Up Together” campaign as a direct response to multiple coronavirus-related business and school closures throughout the community. The campaign offered a way for the non-profit to continue its job-training mission to Northwest Arkansans on the Autism spectrum, while distributing handmade bread to local food banks, schools, and low-income communities.

Rockin’ Baker achieved this significant milestone thanks to the many generous donations of individuals and organizations throughout the community, and the non-profit bakery has continued its job-training program with minimal disruption.

“Our community rose to the challenge,” said Daymara Baker, founder and chief baker at Rockin’ Baker. “Our cadets rose to the challenge. Even though COVID-19 forced many of our wholesale customers to temporarily stop doing business, we didn’t have to turn off the ovens or our on-the-job training.”

Rockin’ Baker, is a Northwest Arkansas-based nonprofit bakery offering comprehensive on-the-job training to individuals with intellectual and developmental difficulties.

