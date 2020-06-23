Rodeo of the Ozarks canceled

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the first time since 1944, Parsons Stadium in Springdale will be closed for Rodeo of the Ozarks.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson said, “With heavy feelings, the board met on Monday, June 22, to make the official call regarding the 76th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks.”

Parsons Stadium and the Rodeo of the Ozarks are prominently located at the corner of Highway 265 and Emma Avenue just east of downtown Springdale.

“The Rodeo of the Ozarks began in 1944 by a group of Springdale men and women led by founder, Shorty Parsons. World War II was at its height. People were working hard and around the clock. Entertainment and relief from the unrelenting headlines were much needed. The idea of having a rodeo was born.” the rodeo’s website states.