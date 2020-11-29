Rodeo of the Ozarks Christmas parade takes to Springdale streets

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Springdale the 24th annual Christmas Parade of the Ozarks filled the streets this evening.

This year’s theme was “Christmas dreams.”

It featured bands, floats, loads of holiday cheer and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

The parade departed from Parsons Stadium on Emma and made its way West on Emma Avenue to Harris Street.

Floats were judged in three categories: Religious (church groups, religious organizations), Commercial (business entries), and Holiday (civic clubs, school clubs, athletic teams, and community groups).

Each category had a first and second place winner.

