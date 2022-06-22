SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale kicks off its 77th year on June 22.

Cowboys, cowgirls, floats, bands, and rodeo clowns were on display on its first day.

From barrel racing to roping to steer wrestling, local rodeo fans were excited to to be back in an arena seeing the events in person.

“I love rodeos,” rodeo fan Finley Hines said. I’ve grown up in the south, so it’s always been my thing. I’m here for every single rodeo that I see.”

“I have never been to a rodeo before. It is my first time,” said Abril Shaddox, another fan. “I love the atmosphere, everyone is dressed great. I have ridden a horse before. I’m familiar with that. The animals are great and it looks like a lot of fun.”

Tonight was only the first chance to take in the action. The rodeo runs through June 25.