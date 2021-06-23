Rodeo of the Ozarks returns after taking off previous year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rodeo of the Ozarks is back in Springdale after skipping last year because of the pandemic.

Tonight is Frontline Heroes Night at the rodeo, where local medical workers, police officers, and firefighters will be honored.

1,200 local frontline workers got free tickets to tonight’s event.

Also, in the crowd are kids. One six-year-old, Hazel, is competing in mutton bustin’. “I thought it would be fun and I weighed enough pounds,” Hazel said. “What I’ve been doing to prepare is riding on my dad’s back.”

Gates open at Parsons Stadium at 6:00 p.m. each night with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m.

Events go through Saturday, June 26.

