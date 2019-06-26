Rodeo of the Ozarks returns to NWA

It’s been called the toughest sport on dirt and it’s back in northwest Arkansas for another year.

The rodeo will take place at Parsons Stadium which is quiet now, but that won’t be the case in a few hours as professional cowboys and cowgirls ride in to perform.

Sach Oliver, Board of Directors for the rodeo, and trick roper Rider Kiesner joins the show this morning to talk about the rodeo and show us a few tricks!

This is the 75th year for the rodeo. The rodeo will begin tonight (June 26) and continue through Saturday (June 29).

Tickets range from $10 to $38.

You can find a full schedule of events by clicking here.