ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers is now accepting resumes for a vacancy for the Ward 4 seat on the city council.

The seat was vacated by Councilwoman Betsy Reithemeyer, who took the Ward 1 seat after incumbent Mark Kruger died and the Wards were redistricted.

“On May 15, 2023, the Rogers City Council adopted a new Ward 4 boundary and is expected to declare a Councilmember vacancy in the newly created ward on May 23, 2023,” a release from the city said.

Arkansas State Law and Rogers City Code requires that the candidate be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter in Benton County and a resident of Ward 4 in the City of Rogers.

The city says that the appointed term of office will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

The appointed person will be eligible to seek further office as the Ward 4 representative in the November 2024 general election to a future four-year term.

Whoever fills the seat will be paid a salary of $1,173.90 per month and will be eligible for medical, dental and vision benefits.

Interested candidates can deliver resume materials to the Rogers City Clerk Jessica Rush or may submit by email to employment@rogersar.gov. The online application for general City employment is not required for this appointed position.

The deadline for submission is 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2. Interested candidates should be available to meet with the city council on June 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The appointment will also require the completion of a Statement of Financial Interest, located here.