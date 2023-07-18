ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local actor and writer speaks on how he feels the actors and writers strike happening in Hollywood.

For two months, actors and writers in Hollywood have been on strike asking for better pay and job protection. Actors can spend hours on set while the compensation of their work, doesn’t equal.

Now with artificial intelligence and streaming services on a rise and finding more loopholes, it makes it harder for actors and writers to make a living.

Michael Bailey Smith, is an actor and writer who has appeared in more than 40 films and more than 100 shows. He says from his experience, one of the things that worried him the most, is not qualifying for most benefits.

“Even though I worked on a couple of movies, TV shows, commercials, everything like this, I barely qualified. Luckily for me, every year I qualified. But some of those years were pretty lean and it’s kind of scary. And to have that when your whole family is depending on health insurance and you barely qualify,” said Smith.

Smith says around 87 percent of actors don’t qualify for health insurance. But that’s not all, with the rise of streaming services and new technology, it has also made it harder.

“When a movie goes to the theater, we get residuals a lot of times based on the success of the film. And that’s not how it is with streaming. So good or bad, we get just a flat rate and that’s kind of, that’s unfair,” said Smith.

Smith says that although this isn’t the first time actors have had to go on a strike in history, he hopes with both writers and actors striking together, this time change will be made.

It’s unclear how long this strike will be going on for the writers. It’s been two months, but there are no talks planned for the writers guild.