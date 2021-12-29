Rogers Animal Shelter lowers cost of adoption fees through end of the year

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Animal Shelter is full with an unusually large number of pets.

To help find homes for the animals and make room in the shelter for the new year, adoption fees have been reduced to $10 through December 29 instead of the normal $61, which includes spaying or neutering, microchipping and vaccinations.

Rogers Animal Shelter Manager Matt Colston explains what’s been going on.

“I think part of that could be this area has experienced massive growth in population,” Colston said. “Areas with good economies tend to do that. So I think because of that, we’re getting a lot of animals in.”

Colston says that those that come across abandoned animals should keep them for one night before bringing them to the shelter. He stressed the importance of getting pets microchipped so it’s easier for the shelter to locate the animals’ homes.