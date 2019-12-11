Rogers Animal Shelter reducing fee for adoptions this weekend

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — One local animal shelter is encouraging people to save the life of an animal this weekend.

The Bissell Pet Foundation, along with the Rogers Animal Shelter, is hosting its “Empty the Shelters” event this week.

They will offer reduced-fee adoptions for pets that will be microchipped, spayed, neutered and ready to go home.

Their goal is to bring holiday hope to nearly 100 pets.

“Right now we are extremely full, so this is a great opportunity for us to try to get as many of these animals into a home for the Christmas holiday and really for the rest of their lives,” said Matthew Colston, Assistant Manager of the Rogers Animal Shelter

The event will take place on Friday (Dec. 13) and Saturday (Dec. 14).