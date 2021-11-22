Rogers Animal Shelter to participate in nationwide ‘Holiday Hope’ pet adoption event

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Animal Services is one of more than 200 participating shelters across the country reducing adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from December 6–20.

During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. The “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event will be hosted in more than 200 shelters in 40 states.

Rogers Animal Services is located at 2935 West Oak Street, Rogers, Arkansas 72758.

Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets. With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance. Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation

According to a release from the City of Rogers, all adoptions through Rogers Animal Services for this event will be just $10 and will include the Spay/ Neuter, microchip and deworming.

All adoptions are by appointment only

Call (479) 621-1197 for more information or to set up an appointment.