ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers has announced a new parks and recreation director.

Quinton J. Harris will serve in the role, according to a press release from the City of Rogers.

“Quinton has showed an ongoing commitment to providing enriching experiences for communities throughout his career. His work experience includes successful tenures with a number of local organizations,” the release said.

Harris is currently the general manager at The Jones Center for Families. He has previously worked as the associate director of Camp War Eagle and the assistant director of facilities at Oklahoma State University

“I’m honored to join this team,” Harris said. “Having lived in Northwest Arkansas for the last seven years it’s been amazing to see the quality of facilities and program offerings available in Rogers. I look forward to helping build on a great foundation.”

His official start date is July 31.