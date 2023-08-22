ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers begins its preparations for Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

The event is about a month away and traffic changes were approved at the city council meeting on August 22.

Some of those include motorcycle-only parking in downtown Rogers after 5 p.m. and closures on Poplar Street, Cherry Street and 1st Street near Rail Yard Live.

Peter Masonis with the city has some advice for people willing to brave the traffic.

“When it comes to coming to downtown Rogers — or there’s other locations by Pig Trail or out by the convention center — there’s going to be some conglomerates of bicycle traffic, heavy bicycle traffic. And so, if you aren’t going for the event, maybe just kind of avoid those areas.” Masonis said.

Bikes, Blues and Barbecue will be September 20-23 this year in downtown Rogers.