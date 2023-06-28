ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Aquatic Center has a few protocols in line to make sure that you and your family are safe in the heat.

With the heat rising to near triple digits, the center is offering free water and ice all day long to those who want it. It is also encouraged that guests bring reusable water bottles to stay hydrated and sunscreen.

Protocols for the lifeguards include, jumping into the water once every hour and giving each other cool down breaks in between their shifts.

They are also trained on how to spot and respond to any side effects of the heat. With 24 lifeguards and employees, they make sure to practice for hot days like this.

For Leann Jacobson, aquatic supervisor at the Rogers Aquatic Center, she says that the other day she had to activate the Emergency Action Plan when it comes to heat emergencies. She noticed that on a hot day, a man looked like he was stumbling a little bit.

“I blew my whistle, got the attention of some other guards. We helped him into the shade. We tried to get him to come into our first aid room which is air-conditioned. We gave him some water, he said that he was fine, he was just really hot. And then we helped him get to his car,” said Jacobson.

The Rogers Aquatic Center opens at 11 a.m. tomorrow and expects it to be packed.