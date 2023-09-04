ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some visitors at the Rogers Aquatic Center experienced unexpected delays on September 4.

Tristan Couch came to the pool with his grandmother for the first time but was met with a long line and a delay at the entrance.

“I am super excited to come here. I just want to get in there, jump in there. But there’s a line here,” he said.

According to admissions office worker Max Delgado, the pool reached capacity and had to make swimmers get out of the pool due to lightning.

“We actually reached max capacity at around 12:40 and we were looking for a busy day. But about 20 minutes ago, we had a lightning strike within ten miles of the park,” Delgado said.

The center was at capacity for 3 hours and the pools were closed for one hour because of the lightning strike.

Delgado says it would have been dangerous for people to go in the pool or stand around it because water conducts electricity.

Most people came here to enjoy the pool before it closes for the season.