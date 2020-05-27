ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Aquatics Center will remain closed for the 2020 season.

The Center made the announcement in a Facebook post.

The Center said it believes this is the best decision as it continues to try to protect the health and safety of the community with an emphasis on those in the high-risk category.

Read the entire Facebook post below:

After much consideration and thought among our leadership and staff, the Rogers Aquatics Center will remain closed for the 2020 season. Swim lessons, the Ballistic Bullfrogs and other programs are included in the closure.

The potential exposure to COVID-19 is high for both staff and visitors at the facility even with social distancing and sanitization practices in place. We believe this is the best decision as we continue to try to protect the health and safety of our community with emphasis on those in the high risk category.

We appreciate your understanding as we navigate through this public health crisis.