ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the theme for Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk is “Fashion, Steampunk and Cosplay.”

Anime and Cosplay performances were popular in 2021, so organizers are showcasing artists and fashion designers during the event that includes interactive, visual and performance art. Gallery and pop-up exhibits are scheduled throughout Downtown Rogers from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, in addition to live music performances that last into the evening.

Photo opportunities will be available with Cricket the Dinosaur, a 7’ tall, 10’ long, Muppet-like character. Miss Cricket is visiting Brick Lane Books from the Mesozoic era—by way of White Hall—just south of Little Rock, Arkansas.

She was created to the specifications of owner David Bowerman by some of the artists who created a number of props for the movie “Jurassic Park.” Miss Cricket will be at Brick Lane at 113 S. 2nd Street and a hands-on architectural dig, provided by Scott Family Amazeum, will be across the street near Arkansas Public Theatre.

The public is invited to join the free family fun from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 for opportunities to strut their stuff as a favorite cosplay character, see the art of students from Rogers Public Schools and fashion creations and performances by students from Arkansas Arts Academy. Art will also be available to purchase and music and dance performances are scheduled.

ART WALK HIGHLIGHTS

Street. Miss Cricket, a friendly “Muppet” of a Dinosaur, will enhance the Cosplay experience and pose for selfies. Scott Family Amazeum is hosting a hands-on learning experience with a mini archaeological dig. Art Walk patrons are invited to bring the kids and let them get their hands a little dirty as they use scoops, funnels and strainers to discover artifacts in sand-filled art trays.

Continuing with the prehistoric theme, Altered Alley, a blockchain-based geolocated augmented reality art, will host a pop-up gallery in Railyard Park. A wide variety of art will be displayed including: non-fungible tokens (NFTs), 3D models, live performances, gaming and retail. Altered Alley took a pony-size dinosaur to visit friends at Arkansas Public Theatre last week, but a much larger beast was spotted at Railyard Park just this weekend and captured on Tik Tok.

Ozark Ballet Theater is performing in Railyard Park at 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Turntable Plaza in Railyard Park. Twelve professional guest artists from the region and advanced students from the ballet school will perform short excerpts from their upcoming professional production of Stravinsky’s The Firebird.

Brick & Mortar is hosting a performance by Arkansas Arts Academy’s dance students, under the direction of dance teacher Amy Kessler-Weber. The performance explores the many possible shapes and meanings of clouds. Contributing to their choreography, students in Anne Wenzel’s Department of Elsewhere have written aphoristic poems in the style of Mark Strand’s 89 Clouds, which have been layered and composed into a “cloudcast.” Kendall Hunnicutt adds a solo vocal piece and Andi Renick an original poem to this collaboration, including students from grades 7 – 11.

The Rogers Experimental House at 121 W. Walnut Street is hosting Arkansas Arts Academy students, under the direction of Emily Konomi. The exhibit of classroom projects includes clothing and puppet construction and miniature, doll-sized mannequin forms. Ozark Talent Bank interns will be showing their best Vogue poses with mannequin modeling and a live fashion shoot at Rogers Experimental House, (RXH) 121 W. Walnut. Also on exhibit at the RXH is the 8th-grade student portfolio show by Greer Lingle Middle School art students under the direction of Joel Martin.

Cosplay pro Wyatt Beck will don one of his costumes and be available for photos or respond to questions about his passion for this performance art form. The colorful Bentonville resident has impersonated the Joker since 2013 and developed his own interpretation of the Batman nemesis based on different incarnations. Hopefully Batman will respond to the bat signal to keep everyone safe from his devious plans.

Into+View Gallery and Studios has transformed their gallery at 300 N. 2nd Street into a California beach-like setting with the incredibly colorful art of Kansas City Artist, Jill Stewart. Join them for an artist reception.

Mavis Wine Co. is featuring live music from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. in their wine shop and tasting room at 718 N. 2nd Street.

ANA Gallery at 121 W. Walnut Street is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an art exhibit, artist reception, drawings for artwork and live music.

The Arkansas Department of Health will provide a COVID-19 Vaccine booth offering Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and up and the Pfizer 2nd booster dose for those 50 and older.

Additional participating galleries and pop-up locations are participating throughout Downtown Rogers and may be found at artonthebricks.com.