ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Reflections of the Black Experience is an art exhibit that captures the story of our collective history.

The exhibit opened Sunday at Into+ View Gallery and Studios. Gallery owner Kinya Christian said she hopes people walk away from the exhibit with a better understanding of shared experiences of different people.

“We are all part of the Black experience because we are connected through American history that’s happened and right now we are celebrating Black History Month,” Christian said.

Leona Hunter-Wade is one of the artists featured. She uses paintings of different people so everyone can connect with someone.

“They are part of black heritage these are aunts, uncles, daughters and brothers, I’m hoping that when people see this maybe it will remind someone of someone they used to know,” Hunter-Wade said.

Christian said seeing the Black experience displayed can help us better understand it through the lens of others.

“I want people to come in and say yes we are all connected and to walk away with a little more knowledge,” Christian said.

The exhibit will be open until March 12.