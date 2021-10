ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers biotech company, Pel-Freez, is expanding its operations and adding 31 new jobs.

The company produces material for biological research like blood fractions, tissues, antibodies.

It is the only large scale producer of U.S. rabbit serum and plasma.

Pel-Freez provides critical biological materials for more than 1,000 customers in 40 countries.