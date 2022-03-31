ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People can help local families affected by autism by buying a beer.

The Natural State Beer Company in Rogers has launched a Hazy Double Indian Pale Lager to support Autism Involves Me, a local charity supporting families impacted by autism.

Ryan Smith is a brewer at the brewery and has autism. He says it helps to have support from everyone who helped make it possible.

“Whenever I see people enjoying something that I made and something that I spent a lot of time and effort on, it just kinda makes me happy and makes my mind focus on the more important things,” Smith said.

The beer launches on April 2 at the brewery’s taproom. People can stop by at any time from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.