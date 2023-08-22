ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers says it will be building a roundabout at the intersection of Bellview Road and S. 28th Place.

There will be alternating lane closures on Bellview Road beginning August 22 which are expected to last until spring 2024.

Bellview will never be fully closed during construction. The city says the roundabout is part of the J.B. Hunt Drive project which supports the future development west of the Interstate 49 corridor.

More information on the project can be found here.