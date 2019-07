ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A local campground is reopened in time for camping Fourth of July night.

Horseshoe Bend Campground on Arkansas 94 is reopened after being closed for one week because of high E. Coli levels.

“Our most recent test results came back today from the Arkansas Health Department, and they are within acceptable levels to reopen the swim beach… ,” James Bokshan, natural resources specialist said.

Read the original story, here.