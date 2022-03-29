ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered to celebrate the city of Rogers’ 100th anniversary with the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce on March 29.

The centennial celebration takes attendees on a journey through time with storytelling of the area throughout the years from residents and organizations.

Raymond Burns is the president and CEO of the chamber. He says growth in the city of Rogers is easy to see. “I’ve been here all my life, and I think that what’s changed especially over the last 30 or 40 years is there’s opportunity here, Burns said. “The people that I went to school with who had to leave to find opportunity are now coming back.”

The celebration included an awards ceremony, a presentation of the chamber’s history, and a panel discussion on the future of leadership in Northwest Arkansas.