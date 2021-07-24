Rogers child continues to recover from COVID-19 complications following two hospitalizations

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Rogers boy is still recovering from COVID-19 complications following two cases of the virus and two hospitalizations as a result.

Keaton King LaBryer’s mom, Lara, said it all began in March of 2020 when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time and originally recovered but caught it again in March of 2021.

It was like a bad dream. I mean, I spent the whole three and a half hour drive just screaming and crying and praying in my car. I didn’t want him to know how scared I was.” LARA LABRYER, SON CONTRACTED COVID-19, M.I.S.C.

It is something La Bryer said she feels could not have been avoided, adding that her son wore his mask and stayed safe at all times.

LaBryer said she believes her son got the virus the first time on a family vacation and the second time at school.



“They did a cat scan and found swollen lymph nodes in his lower right quadrant,” LaBryer said. “So they sent him to Little Rock through an ambulance and we spent about two weeks there while we were trying to figure out what was wrong with him.”

But, with no findings from the tests and Keaton seemingly feeling better, he went home.

“About two days of being home and he took a turn for the worse got really sick, really tired, fever of 104,” LaBryer said. “I took him to the emergency room and they took his blood and his levels were so elevated they took him by helicopter to Little Rock.”

It was then that the family learned Keaton had developed Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, also known as MISC.

“They are hospitalized and often in the ICU and it’s a serious illness and we want fewer kids to have that,” said Dr. Joel Tumlinson with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Dr. Tumlinson said MISC is still rare among kids who catch COVID-19 but needs to be taken very seriously.

“He was on the brink of not being here anymore,” LaBryer said, adding that doctors feared of Keaton having a heart attack or stroke because the disease was impacting his body so much.

In addition, LaBryer said the family has racked up $100,000 in medical debt due to the hospital visits… leaving stress not only over Keaton’s health but the family’s finances.

These events have left both Keaton and Lara hopeful that people eligible for vaccines will get their shots and those ineligible will mask up.