ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A person at Monday’s Rogers City Council meeting has tested positive for COVID-19.

Everyone at the meeting has been notified.

The City Council had been conducting meetings virtually, but held their most recent one in a large ballroom in the John Q. Hammon’s Center.

Facemasks and social distancing were enforced, but attendees did remove their masks when it was their time to speak at the podium.

Microphones, tables, and podiums were sanitized after each use.