ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department is building support for pay raises for its officers.

At the city council meeting on June 13, members passed a resolution pledging support for salary increases for the department. It will increase starting pay to more than $55,000 a year.

Rogers Chief of Police Jonathan Best says the department already has money in the budget for the pay raises, but a pledge of support in the coming years means a lot.

“It seems like every year we’re asking police officers to do more and more, so to see them be compensated for that financially is a very good thing for law enforcement as a whole,” Best said.

The council also passed a resolution to allocate $300,000 to the Rogers Aquatic Center for extensive repairs and maintenance.