ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An upcoming Rogers City Council meeting will propose parts of the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall to allow the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on the premise.

According to the proposed ordinance, Bellview Entertainment District is intended to “promote tourism within the city to highlight restaurant, nightlife, entertainment and hospitality options.” It will be discussed on Jan. 10.

Rogers City Council Agenda

The ordinance will allow the district to run from Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight., according to the agenda.

As outlined by the city ordinance, all beverages need to be in a designated cup purchased from businesses in the district and cannot be more than 16 o.z.

John McCurdy, director of Community Development, said that the success seen at Downtown Rogers District is the reason for the expansion to the Uptown Rogers.

“I think it really lends itself to the promenade mall where it’s a walkable environment within the mall area and there’s a number of restaurants that sell alcoholic beverages,” McCurdy said. “So now you’ll be able to grab some food and take it out on a table and enjoy it outside without the prohibition against having alcohol in your hand in public.”

Participating businesses will be required to check identification and provide wristbands to adults old enough to drink. Those without a wristband are not permitted to drink.

If passed, the district will follow all the Downtown Rogers Entertainment District rules. The city council hopes it will encourage people to be outside and walk while supporting businesses.