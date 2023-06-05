ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers City Council has selected a new member to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat.

Roger Surly, a Plant Finance Business Partner at Kennametal, has been named to the position.

The seat was previously filled by Councilwoman Betsy Reithemeyer, who was shifted to the Ward 1 seat after redistricting. Mark Kruger previously filled the Ward 1 seat before his death earlier this year.

Surly says that his time spent on the Rogers Water Utility Commission has prepared him for the role.

“While serving on the Rogers Water Utility Commission, I have been involved in making critical decisions regarding budgets, spending, bond issues, calling bonds, policies and resolutions that impact the people of Rogers,” Surly told the council.

Surly has had previous roles at Walmart and Del Monte Foods.