Rogers City Council to discuss mask ordinance

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Leaders in city of Rogers will be discussing whether or not its mask ordinance will stay in place.

A proposal to repeal it will be presented at the next city council meeting.

If passed, the ordinance would end May 27 at exactly 3:43 p.m. when classes let out for the summer in the Rogers School District.

That’s because the district chose to finish the school year with masks in place.

Until the ordinance is repealed, the city plans to keep it in place as long as Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s emergency executive order is active.