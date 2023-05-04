ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers city council member Mark Kruger has passed away.

Kruger leaves behind a legacy of almost 35 years in public service, including a decades-long career in local politics.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Kruger,” the City of Rogers said in a Facebook post. “Councilmember Kruger was a dedicated public servant who tirelessly worked to improve our community. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

The councilman was first elected in November 1988 and later served on the Community Service Committee, the Public Safety Committee and as the Chair of the Transportation Committee.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines said that Kruger’s legacy will live on in the positive impact he had on the community.

“I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Mark Kruger. It is always difficult to lose someone who has made a significant impact in the community and dedicated their life to public service,” Hines said.

The city says that the best way to move forward is to honor Kruger in the continuation of his work.

“Our city has lost a great leader, and he will be greatly missed. We will honor his memory by continuing the work he started and striving to make our community a better place for all,” the city said in a statement.