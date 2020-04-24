Rogers community kitchen partners with NWA Givers and retailers to distribute meals

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – According to the Care Community Kitchen the number of families in need of food services has gone up 49%.

It has established partnerships with NWA Givers, retailers and restaurants to make sure people have adequate access to food. IDK? Cafe and Mimi’s Caribbean Flavor provide hot meals. Walmart, Aldi, Fresh Market and produce companies supply fresh groceries.

Anyone who needs a meal can make an appointment for delivery or curbside pick-up at the kitchen.

Executive Director Kimberly Porter says they’ve already helped people from Prarie Grove to Bella Vista.

“It’s just beautiful things that are being made to make sure these families are fed and feel like they’re loved while we’re all staying away from each other and trying to maintain our social distancing.” Porter said.

Each family receives 7-10 days worth of food and all volunteers and distributors are outfitted with personal protection equipment while keeping a safe distance.

Porter says the goal is to make sure no one goes hungry.

“It’s not one organization, it’s not one group of volunteers, it’s not one restaurant. It’s everybody coming together to do their piece to make sure that everybody in NWA has what they need.” Porter said.

If you’d like to make an appointment, you can visit their website, email pantry@carecc.org or call at (479) 282-2447.