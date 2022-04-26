ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In partnership with the City of Rogers, the Rogers Cycling Festival (RCF) is a family-friendly event coming on Saturday, April 30.

According to a press release, participants are invited to check-in from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Frisco Plaza in Downtown Rogers. Before riding, be sure to check out the many booths set up featuring local businesses and grab complimentary merchandise and accessories.

About This Year’s Festival

Every part of the ride is on trails and sidewalks at this year’s RCF and takes place on The Railyard Loop Ride, a 15+ mile ride that loops the entire city of Rogers. Riders are encouraged to track their progress by using the Strava app. View the loop here.

New Mountain Biking Trails Coming to RCF

New to this year’s festival are mountain biking trails spanning 12+ miles at Lake Atalanta. The city of Rogers, in partnership with the Walton Family Foundation, is unveiling this new trail to provide users of all experience levels with a place to ride in Downtown Rogers. The trails will provide a beginner-level loop counterclockwise around the park, complementing intermediate and advanced-level trails. View a map of the new project here.

Kids Crit

The Rogers Cycling Festival along with Bike School Bentonville, Ozark Outdoor Foundation in conjunction with OZ Trails presented by Walmart, announces the expansion of the Walmart Oz Kids Crit for 2022. Organizers are pleased to bring the race series to Rogers, Fayetteville and Springdale, with the final in Bentonville.

A criterium is a bike race where the riders ride laps on a closed course. In this case, the number of laps is determined by the age of the riders and all the riders will ride bikes with flat handlebars. Each race is $20. Register for the full series here.

Ride to Raise Funds for Food Insecurity Across NWA

Tickets are free for those 10 and under and just $10 for adults, and a portion of the proceeds from the event benefits the Arvest Million Meals Program to help address food insecurity across Northwest Arkansas. The first 300 registered riders will receive a prize pack for participating that includes a medal, headband and a ticket to “Rider Village.”

What is Rider Village?

Rider Village will be located at the Butterfield Stage in Downtown Rogers and is sponsored by Crossland Heavy Contractors. It features a variety of experiences for relaxing and having fun after a day of riding in the RCF. Attendees will enjoy various food trucks, drinks, and other entertaining activities.