BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers doctor accused of raping an unconscious woman has received a trial date.

Rikhav Vasanwala, 34, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2022, and is charged with rape. He has pleaded not guilty.

Vasanwala was originally arrested for video voyeurism as well, but he was not formally charged for that.

His arrest came after a woman reported that she had a video recording of a rape that occurred at Vasanwala’s apartment in Rogers.

The offender in the case was identified as Vasanwala, and was reported to have occurred at his apartment at 1401 West Huntington Drive.

The victim told police that Vasanwala provided a prescription medication for her to take, which caused her to become unconscious. She later went through his phone and discovered multiple videos of him “performing sex acts” on other women as well.

She said that she sent the video of herself to her own phone and then deleted the suspect’s entire camera roll. She later provided investigators with the video.

Court documents state that the video shows the suspect engaging in multiple sex acts with the “obviously unconscious” victim.

UAMS confirmed that Vasanwala was a third-year resident at the time of his arrest.

Vasanwala has a motion hearing on Nov. 21, a pretrial hearing on April 10 and a jury trial on April 16.