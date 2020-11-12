Rogers Elementary makes cards for veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Veterans Day, Rogers Elementary schools have taken it upon themselves to do something special for the veterans on active duty.

In an effort to remind veterans overseas that we care and are thinking about them, Rogers Elementary schools across the district have put together handcrafted cards.

“In a lot of rooms, there were a lot of good impactful conversations about what does it mean to serve for our country, what that looks like, and what are the sacrifices that kids and their families,” Northside Elementary counselor Lindsey Raberding says.

Raberding says the idea behind the annual program is to teach students about what it means to serve. She also mentioned the vets on the receiving end of programs like this always enjoy comparing their cards.

Raberding’s brother, Jerad Flatt is a Naval Petty Officer Second Class. He says receiving these cards always gives you a boost in spirit, it reminds everyone there is an outside world and that there are people back home thinking about them.

“We didn’t know any of those kids but we knew what was meant behind it that there were people back home that were thinking of us and that was still supporting us and it made it a little bit easier to keep your head up and get the mission done,” Flatt says.

Students are making the cards now and they’ll be packaged up and sent to troops overseas for the holiday season.