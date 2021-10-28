Rogers elementary school students give thanks to local first responders

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students and staff at Bonnie Grimes Elementary School in Rogers express their gratitude for local first responders on October 28.

The school hosts a service project every month during the school year, and October’s goal was to give back to people who show courage every day at work.

The kids collected snacks and other goodies as part of National First Responders Day, and used their time in art class to add a personal touch.

“Our art teacher, Mrs. Hughes, had our students paint rocks in her art class for a ‘You Rock’ theme. So we’re giving the first responders some cool painted rocks to show them we think they truly rock at their jobs,” said Morgan Holman, a teacher at the school.

In total, the school gave out 30 gift baskets to local first responders.