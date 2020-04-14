Rogers Emergency Management receives PPE from Benton County

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to a shortage of personal protective equipment, Benton County stepped up to provide supplies for the Rogers Fire Department.

The gear will help first responders protect themselves during the COVID-19 crisis.

The county was able to provide large quantities of gloves, masks, gowns, hand sanitizer, and sanitation wipes.

“It’s greatly important, you know everybody is short on personal protective equipment and so having this equipment provided to us helps us quite a bit,” said Nick Mason, Rogers Fire Department EMS Captain.

Mason said the best thing to do right now is to take the Governor’s directives seriously and to stay healthy as possible.