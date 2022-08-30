ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The city of Rogers held a meeting with community members and stakeholders today to discuss fair housing. As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, fair housing continues to become more of a problem for people in need.

Kim Koyote, the Director of Social Services for the Northwest Arkansas Salvation Army, touched on the issue of homelessness in the meeting earlier today. Something Koyote wants to see change in the city of Rogers.

“It gives officials, government officials, and town officials just a real practical view of what’s happening in the community.” Koyote said.

The problem stems from the continuous people moving to Northwest Arkansas and it making it more difficult to find room and funding for these issues.

It’s now up to the city of Rogers to adopt these changes and further the city along.