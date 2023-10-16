ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After 15 years of service, Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins is set to retire in December.

During his time at the Rogers Fire Department, three stations were either built or rebuilt and added to its training campus.

Jenkins has nothing but positive things to say about his experience at the department. He said coming to the station never felt like work and was always a blessing.

Jenkins says he will miss everything about his job, but thinks the department will continue to grow and improve.

“The firefighters here are second to none,” Jenkins says. “It’s easy to have that biased opinion. But, I’ve worked for other fire departments more than I care to admit, and we have a crew here that rivals anybody else. And, that’s been a great and humbling experience.”

Jenkins thanked the Rogers City Council and the community for supporting the fire department with all of its needs.