Rogers Fire Department battalion chief retires after 33 years

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 33-year veteran of the Rogers Fire Department celebrates retirement today.

Battalion Chief David Whitlow has been with the department since 1988.

Whitlow says he’s glad to have been a part of the department all these years, and has no worries about the crew he’s leaving behind. “They’ve got a lot of good guys coming through. I’m so proud of them. They’re not going to have a problem,” Whitlow said.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says today was a well deserved and bittersweet goodbye. “He’s a beloved member of the department. We’re happy to see him retire, healthy, after a long 33-year career but we’re going to miss him a lot,” Jenkins said.