Rogers Fire Department battalion chief retires after 33 years

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 33-year veteran of the Rogers Fire Department celebrates retirement today.

Battalion Chief David Whitlow has been with the department since 1988.

Whitlow says he’s glad to have been a part of the department all these years, and has no worries about the crew he’s leaving behind. “They’ve got a lot of good guys coming through. I’m so proud of them. They’re not going to have a problem,” Whitlow said.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says today was a well deserved and bittersweet goodbye. “He’s a beloved member of the department. We’re happy to see him retire, healthy, after a long 33-year career but we’re going to miss him a lot,” Jenkins said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers