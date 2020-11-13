Rogers Fire Department receives retired jet for training simulations

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department has a new addition to their training facilities.

Arkansas Air and Military Museum donated a Falcon Jet to the Rogers Fire Department to serve as a prop during training.

The jet was unable to fly and was disassembled and transported to the fire department and reassembled on site.

Officials say the opportunity to simulate aircraft fires for training is invaluable.

“It will be a target we use for training. It will just allow our firefighters just to hone some proficiency that right now we just can’t,” said Tom Jenkins, Rogers Fire Chief, “And so to have something like this that we’re able to modify to simulate an aircraft that’s on fire I think will just pay dividends.”

